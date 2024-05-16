Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (10)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search