1/3 Thaler 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

