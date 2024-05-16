Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1802 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1802 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction Numis Poland - February 24, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1802 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

