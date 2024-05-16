Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1801 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1801 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1801 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 18, 2022
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1801 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search