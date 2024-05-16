1/3 Thaler 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1801 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (23) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frankfurter (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)