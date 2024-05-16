Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1801 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
