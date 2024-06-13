Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1800 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1800 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1800 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1800 A at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1800 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search