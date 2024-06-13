Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1800 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
