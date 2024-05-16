Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1809 G (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
