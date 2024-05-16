Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1809 G (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 G - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 G - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (7)
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 G at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

