1/3 Thaler 1809 G (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (13) VF (14) F (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (3)

Grün (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (7)