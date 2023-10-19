Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/3 Thaler 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (30)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (13)
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction London Coins - February 29, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 1/3 Thaler 1809 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1809 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search