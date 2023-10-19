Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/3 Thaler 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (30)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (13)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search