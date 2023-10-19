1/3 Thaler 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (22) XF (29) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (30)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (13)