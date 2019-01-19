1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1571 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

