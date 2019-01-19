Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1571 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

