Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 967 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

