1/2 Silber Groschen 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)