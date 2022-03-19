Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
