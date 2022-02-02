Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

