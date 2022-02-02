Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
