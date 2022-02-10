Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3023 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
