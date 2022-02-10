Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3023 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

