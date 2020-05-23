Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1835
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
