Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1835 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search