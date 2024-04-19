Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1834
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
