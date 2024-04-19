Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction Heritage - September 26, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction Heritage - July 4, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

