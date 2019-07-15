1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 65. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)