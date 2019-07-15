Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 65. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 A at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

