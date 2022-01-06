Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1832 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
