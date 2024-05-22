Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 A at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1831 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search