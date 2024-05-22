1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1831 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)