1/2 Silber Groschen 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1830 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
