1/2 Silber Groschen 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1830 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1)