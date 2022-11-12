1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)