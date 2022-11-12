Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

