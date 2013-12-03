Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
