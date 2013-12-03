1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2)