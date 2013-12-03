Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

