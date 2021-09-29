Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5605 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
