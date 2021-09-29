1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5605 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2)