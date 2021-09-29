Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5605 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1827 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
