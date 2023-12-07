Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

