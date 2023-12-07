1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition XF (3)