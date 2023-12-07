Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
