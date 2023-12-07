Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1826 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
