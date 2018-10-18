Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
