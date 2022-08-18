1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1887 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (3)