Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1887 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

