1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 15,16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Nomisma (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
