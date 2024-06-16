Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 15,16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Nomisma - July 30, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date July 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

