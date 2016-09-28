Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,496 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2746 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
