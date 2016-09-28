Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition XF (4)