Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,496 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 5 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Prussia 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2746 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Prussia 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 5 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

