Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Pattern 5 Pfennig 1820 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Pattern 5 Pfennig 1820 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Pattern 5 Pfennig 1820 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,74 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 5 Pfennig 1820 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,900. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Prussia 5 Pfennig 1820 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 5 Pfennig 1820 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
8845 $
Price in auction currency 6900 EUR
Prussia 5 Pfennig 1820 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
1051 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

