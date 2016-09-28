Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Pattern 5 Pfennig 1820 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,74 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 5 Pfennig 1820 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,900. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
