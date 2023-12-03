Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Pattern 2 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,118 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 2 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1570 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
