Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Pattern 2 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Pattern 2 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Pattern 2 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 2 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Numisfitz GmbH - December 3, 2023
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1570 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1812 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search