Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6255 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4)