Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,692 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6255 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
