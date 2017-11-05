Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,692 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 10 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6255 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Prussia 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Prussia 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 10 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1812 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search