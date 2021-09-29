Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Pattern 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,559 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 1 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
