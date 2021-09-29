Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Pattern 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1812 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,559 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 1 Pfennig 1812 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1812 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1812 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search