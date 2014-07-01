Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Pattern 1/30 Thaler 1818 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Pattern 1/30 Thaler 1818 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Pattern 1/30 Thaler 1818 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,55 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/30 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Pattern 1/30 Thaler 1818 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Prussia 1/30 Thaler 1818 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
10950 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Prussia 1/30 Thaler 1818 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/30 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

