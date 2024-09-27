Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1840 A. Tin. One-sided strike (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Tin. One-sided strike

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 1,29 g

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

