Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1825 A. Tin. One-sided strike (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Tin. One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. Tin. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
