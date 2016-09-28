Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1825 A. Tin. One-sided strike (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Tin. One-sided strike

Obverse Frederick D'or 1825 A Tin One-sided strike - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III
Reverse Frederick D'or 1825 A Tin One-sided strike - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 3,93 g

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. Tin. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
