Frederick D'or 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1840 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

