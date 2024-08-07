Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1840 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1840 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1840 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3087 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 28, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

