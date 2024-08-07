Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1840 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (47)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3087 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search