Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1839 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3145 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
