Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1839 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1839 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1839 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3145 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Frühwald - February 23, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date February 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

