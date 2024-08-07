Frederick D'or 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1839 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)