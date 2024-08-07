Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1838 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4268 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
