Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1837 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5049 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
