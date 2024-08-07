Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1836 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2023 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3309 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
