Frederick D'or 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1836 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1)