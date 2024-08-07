Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1834 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1834 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1834 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1834 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1834 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1834 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Prussia Frederick D'or 1834 A at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1834 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1834 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

