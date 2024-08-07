Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1833 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1833 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1833 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6941 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (9)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1961 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Aurea - May 20, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
