Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1833
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1833 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6941 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (9)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
