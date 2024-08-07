Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1832 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1832 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1832 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
