Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1832 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
