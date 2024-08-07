Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1831 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1831 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1831 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1555 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

