Frederick D'or 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1831
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1831 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1555 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
