Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1829
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1829 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 15, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Künker (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
