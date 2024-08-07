Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1829 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1829 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1829 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 15, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1829 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search