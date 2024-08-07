Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1828 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1971 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
