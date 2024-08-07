Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1828 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1828 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1828 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1971 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Frederick D'or 1828 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

