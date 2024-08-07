Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (15)
- Rapp (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2418 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1464 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search