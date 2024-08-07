Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1825 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1825 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2418 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1464 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Rapp - November 14, 2017
Seller Rapp
Date November 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

