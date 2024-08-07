Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1822 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1822 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1822 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2843 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1822 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
