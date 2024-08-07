Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1822 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (13)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2843 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
