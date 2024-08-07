Frederick D'or 1818 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1818 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.

