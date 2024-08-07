Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1818 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1818 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1818 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1818 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (23)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Frederick D'or 1818 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1818 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search