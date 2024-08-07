Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1818 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1818 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
