Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1817 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1817 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1817 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1817 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2046 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

