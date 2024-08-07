Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1813 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1813 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1813 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Schulman - July 4, 2012
Seller Schulman
Date July 4, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1813 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search