Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1813 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
