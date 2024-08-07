Frederick D'or 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1812 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (15) VF (22) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (20)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)