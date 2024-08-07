Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1812 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2171 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
