Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1812 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1812 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1812 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1812 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2171 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Frederick D'or 1812 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1812 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search