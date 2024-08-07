Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1811 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6252 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
991 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
