Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1811 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1811 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1811 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6252 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
991 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Spink - October 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
Prussia Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

